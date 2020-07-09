Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition agreement, offers safe haven

Canberra, 9 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Australia is suspending its extradition agreement with Hong Kong amid “concerns” about China’s imposition of the new national security law on the city, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

The “national security law constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances in respect to our extradition agreement with Hong Kong,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

He said the new Chinese legislation “undermines the ‘one country, two systems’ framework, and Hong Kong’s own basic law and the high degree of autonomy guaranteed” when the British left the island city.

Beijing’s new legislation on Hong Kong that targets secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion came into force last week.

Morrison said that Australia had “formally notified Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities” of the decision to suspend the extradition agreement.

Last week Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced suspending an extradition treaty – as well as ending the export of sensitive military items – with Hong Kong, making it the first country to break law enforcement links.

Morrison also said Hong Kong residents who fear persecution will be offered safe haven visas and “a pathway to permanent residency” in Australia.

“Australia has always been a very welcoming country to such people from all around the world,” Morrison said.

Australia will extend visas for all Hong Kong nationals on skilled or student visas in Australia for five years, at the end of which they can apply for permanent residency. The regime will apply to both current and future students.

There are currently 10,000 Hong Kongers living in Australia, Morrison said.

Australia has also updated its travel advice for Hong Kong, warning the new legislation “could be interpreted broadly” and one could “be deported or face possible transfer to mainland China for prosecution under mainland law.”

“You may be at increased risk of detention on vaguely defined national security grounds. You could break the law without intending to,” the new travel advice said.

The latest government announcement comes as Canberra’s relationship with Beijing, its most important economic partner, is under serious strain.

Australia has accused China of carrying out cyberattacks, especially after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, China has charged that Australia engaged in espionage and has warned its students and tourists against visiting the country due to racism.

China has also slapped some trade sanctions on Australian goods and last month sentenced an Australian citizen to death for drug trafficking.