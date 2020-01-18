Australia fires continue to burn; rain wreaks havoc in some areas

Dozens of bush fires continue to burn in south-eastern Australia on Saturday while torrential rain and thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in many areas of the country’s north-east.

Several major highways have been cut off, while theme parks have closed in south-east Queensland due to heavy rain early Saturday with standing water as high as 330 millimetres in some areas.

Local media showed video footage of dozens of vehicles being swept away in flash flooding.

“100+ mm of rain for many locations” across south-east Queensland overnight and early this morning, the weather bureau said on Twitter.

“Heavy, intense rainfall has eased, but showers and thunderstorms still possible through the weekend. Take care on the roads – if it’s flooded, forget it.”

Queensland Police said they had received more than 50 reports of flooded roads across the city on Saturday morning.

In New South Wales, firefighters were continuing “to make the most of benign conditions to contain 75 bush fires, of which 25 are still to be contained,” the Rural Fire Service said Saturday morning.

“Rain continues to fall across a number of fire grounds, however, the Far South Coast and along the border are still yet to receive any moisture,” the Rural Fire Service said on Twitter.

“Intense rainfall” was falling over parts the state’s north, the weather bureau said, warning of some “localized flash floods.”

In Victoria, more than a dozen blazes were still raging on Saturday, mostly in the East Gippsland and the north-eastern alpine regions.

The bush fire smoke made air quality “good” to “very poor” across the state, according to the state Environmental Protection Agency.