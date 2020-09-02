Australia breaks 29-year recession-free growth streak as GDP plunges

Australia‘s June quarter figures revealed its largest quarterly GDP contraction on record and confirmed the country is in its first recession since 1991.

The economy contracted 7 per cent, according to the numbers released Wednesday, marking a staggering fall compared to the more modest 0.3-per-cent decline in the March quarter, and exceeding economists’ predictions of a fall of around 6 per cent.

The two consecutive quarters of contraction have officially placed the country in a technical recession. The GDP is now down 6.3 per cent year-on-year.

“The combined effect of the pandemic and the community and government responses to it led to movements of unprecedented size,” the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said in a statement.

The figure, by a wide margin, is “the largest fall in quarterly GDP since records began in 1959,” ABS head of national accounts Michael Smedes said.

“This is a devastating day for Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament after the results.

“Our economy has been savaged by the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

Earlier Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the country’s “record run” of economic growth had officially come to an end and lamented the hardship endured by Australians.

“Behind these stories and these numbers are heartbreaking stories of hardship being felt by everyday Australians as they go about their daily lives,” Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

“Today we are reporting these numbers, but today everyday Australians are living them.”

The fall was driven by a 12.1-per-cent drop in household consumption expenditure.

Coronavirus restrictions in place during the June quarter and subsequent changes in household behaviour resulted in spending on services dropping 17.6 per cent, with falls in transport services, operation of vehicles, and hotels, cafes and restaurants.

The government had anticipated the grim figures, with Finance Minister Mathias Cormann attempting to strike a lighter tone ahead of the results by saying that Australia had dealt with the Covid-19 economic fallout better than “most other” countries.

“In all of the circumstances, Australia is performing comparatively better than most others,” Cormann told reporters in Canberra.

The figures also showed a record 2.5-per-cent drop in wages, which were supported by the government’s Jobkeeper payments, while social assistance payments rose 41.6 per cent.

The downturn is the worst Australia has seen since World War II, and is yet to take into account the strict stage-four coronavirus restrictions imposed since early August on the state of Victoria during the pandemic’s second wave.

This is expected to hamper economic recovery and have a severe impact on the September quarter.