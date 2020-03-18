Australia bans overseas travel in ‘biosecurity emergency’

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Wednesday declared for the first time ever a “human biosecurity emergency” in the country.

Morrison said the travel advisory had been upgraded to the top-most level and instructed Australians: “Do not travel abroad, do not go overseas.”

“Life is going to continue to change, as we deal with the global coronavirus… This is a once-in-100-year type event,” Morrison said in a press conference in Canberra.

“We are upgrading the travel ban on Australians to level four for the entire world. That is the first time that has ever happened in Australia‘s history,” he said, adding it is “an indefinite ban.”

“The biggest risk we have had and the biggest incidents of cases we have had… has been from Australians returning from overseas.”

It was not clear if there would be any legal ramifications for leaving the country.

The government has also banned all non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more in an indoor setting, effective immediately. It comes after a ban on outdoor events of more than 500 people.

Schools will continue to remain open, Morrison said, while announcing restrictions to visiting aged care facilities, with a complete ban for unwell visitors or people returning from overseas.

Australia has recorded at least 565 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the potentially fatal disease caused by the new coronavirus, with the number of new cases increasing each day.

An 86-year-old man with Covid-19 died on Tuesday night in a Sydney hospital, the New South Wales health department said, bringing up Australia’s death toll to 6 due to coronavirus.

In the morning press conference, Morrison also asked people to stop hoarding supplies, as Australian supermarkets have been facing mass “panic buying” in bulks sparked by the spread of the virus.

“It is not sensible, it is not helpful and it has been one of the most disappointing things I have seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis,” he said.

Morrison also said some 20,000 student nurses will have their work restrictions lifted to help respond to the pandemic.

Annual World War I commemoration Anzac Day ceremonies, including both international services like the Gallipoli ceremony in Turkey and domestic ones have been cancelled on April 25, with the Australian War Memorial to broadcast a dawn service closed to the public.

Also, organizers announced Wednesday the cancellation of this year’s Sydney Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Taiwan barred most foreigners from entering the island. Most non-Taiwanese nationals will be banned from entering the island, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung said Wednesday, amid concerns over the increasing number of imported cases of the new coronavirus.

The ban will start at midnight on Thursday (1600 GMT Wednesday), Chen told a news conference in Taipei, adding that all new arrivals in will be subject to 14-day home quarantine.

Foreigners holding Taiwan resident permits, diplomatic visas or business/work visas will be allowed to enter.

Taiwan on Wednesday reported 23 new cases of Covid-19, which include 21 patients who recently returned from overseas travel.

So far, Taiwan has reported 100 cases of Covid-19, including one death. Of those, 22 patients have recovered.

In China, only one new locally transmitted coronavirus infection was reported, as well as 11 new deaths over the past day.

Twelve more infections were “imported” cases, of travellers entering China from abroad, according to the National Health Commission.

In total, the virus killed 3,237 people in mainland China and infected at least 80,894, the commission said.

The number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea on Wednesday saw a slight uptick for the second day straight, with 93 new cases recorded since the previous day, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The uptick, which brought the country’s infection total to 8,413, followed a days-long downward trend in new cases. Three more infected people also died, bringing the death toll to 84.

Most of the cases, including 79 of the new ones, are concentrated in the south-eastern city of Daegu and its surrounding region.

In Cambodia, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday two more Malaysian nationals had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the nation’s total infection count to 35, state media reported.

The Royal Palace in the capital Phnom Penh announced its closure to tourist visits on Wednesday, government-aligned media portal Fresh News reported.

The government had earlier announced public and private schools, museums, dance clubs, karaoke venues, or KTVs, and cinemas would be closed indefinitely, and religious gatherings and public concerts were temporarily banned.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the outbreak had reached the level of a global pandemic, countries around the world have been introducing stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus.

There are now 7,529 deaths and 190,000 confirmed cases in 159 areas, countries, or territories, according to WHO figures on Wednesday.