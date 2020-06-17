Australia and New Zealand start trade talks with Britain

Canberra/Wellington, 17 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Australia and New Zealand have formally kicked off negotiations for free trade agreements with Britain, more than four months after it left the European Union.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Wednesday the country had been working on a possible trade deal with Britain since 2016.

“Brexit now presents new opportunities for our two nations,” Birmingham told reporters at the National Press Club in Canberra.

“This agreement will underpin the future economic relationship between our two countries and send a strong signal of our mutual support for free trade, which will be in a post-Covid-19 world.”

Britain is Australia’s seventh-largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at 30.3 billion Australian dollars (20.8 billion US dollars) from 2018 to 2019.

It is also the second-largest source of total foreign investment in Australia, valued at 127 billion dollars in 2019.

New Zealand’s minister for trade and export growth David Parker said the country was pleased to be among the first countries to negotiate on trade with post-Brexit Britain, calling the country “one of our oldest friends.”

As he announced the formal launch of free trade negotiations, Parker said he hoped it would open up opportunities for regional communities, Maori exporters, and small and medium-sized businesses.

Britain is New Zealand’s sixth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade totalling almost 6 billion New Zealand dollars (3.8 billion US dollars) in 2019.

Both New Zealand and Australia said they hoped to complete the trade deal with Britain as soon as possible.

Britain formally left the EU on January 31, after a slim majority voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum. Britain began trade negotiations with the United States in early May and has also set out its plans for deals with Japan.

The first round of talks between Australia and Britain will take place on June 29, while the first round of negotiations between New Zealand and Britain is expected to take place from mid-July.

Both Australia and New Zealand’s top trading partner is China.

In 2019, Australian export to China was worth almost 150 billion Australian dollars, while New Zealand export was worth nearly 18 billion New Zealand dollars.

In recent months, Beijing and Canberra have been involved in a trade and political row, with China imposing tariffs on Australian barley, banning several beef exporters, and urging its students to not visit Australia for their studies.

Australia is also currently negotiating a free trade deal with its third-largest export market, the European Union. Birmingham said the British negotiations would not affect the talks with Brussels.

“I don’t have any favourite children in that regard. I want to love them both equally, and I hope that they both come home…” Birmingham said when asked about two trade talks.

“Yes, EU is a much bigger market, and, notwithstanding Brexit, it remains a much bigger market. But that doesn’t mean the UK is not a significant market… (which) presents significant opportunities for us.”

“I want to seem them both completed as soon as possible. Hopefully, we might see a little bit of competitive tension in that mix, running them both at the same time. We have said we would love to see them complete this year.”