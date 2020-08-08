August 2 proclaimed Macedonian-American Heritage Day in Washington DC

Washington, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – The Mayor of Washington DC issued Friday a proclamation declaring August 2, 2020 as Macedonian-American Heritage Day in the capital city of the United States.

The proclamation was submitted by an initiative of the United Macedonian Diaspora (UMD), an organization uniting Macedonian emigrants living and working in the United States.

The proclamation proclaiming August 2, which is the national holiday of Ilinden, is signed by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Although submitted over a month ago, her office has apologized for being late due to a very busy schedule involving the COVID-19 situation in the US,” UMD President Meto Koloski told MIA.

Not only Macedonians in Washington, but also all Macedonians across the nation are extremely proud of the recognition of one of the key political institutions in the country – the capital city of the United States, Koloski stressed.