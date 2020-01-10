Atletico oust Barca to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona, 10 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup semis on Thursday, setting up a derby against Real Madrid in Sunday’s final.

Atletico midfielder Koke broke the deadlock just after half-time but Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann turned things around at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona had further goals from Messi and Gerard Pique disallowed by VAR before Atletico staged a late comeback to progress to the final of the revamped tournament.

Alvaro Morata slotted home a penalty after Neto felled Vitolo and then the Brazilian goalkeeper, filling in for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, could not stop Angel Correa’s effort and it bounced in with four minutes remaining.

It was only the third time in 30 games across all competitions that Atletico have beaten Barcelona.

“I’m really happy to start the year like this with such an important victory for us and our family,” said Correa.

“We didn’t start that well but turned the situation around to get a big win. We’re really happy with this. (The final) will be like this, a special game, hopefully we can win like today.”

The first half was entertaining but there were no goals, with Jan Oblak making a couple of fine saves to keep his team level.

Atletico’s Slovenian goalkeeper made a smart stop to deny Messi and then thwarted Griezmann after Luis Suarez played him in.

Diego Simeone’s side took the lead just 20 seconds into the second half, with half-time substitute Koke slotting home after being set up by Joao Felix.

Barcelona turned the game around, with Messi slamming home with his right foot, delighting many fans who had come to watch him in particular.

The Argentine scored a brilliant second but the goal was disallowed after referral by VAR, because the ball touched the Argentine’s arm in the move.

The Catalans quickly restored their advantage when Oblak made a fine save to keep Suarez’s header out but Griezmann headed home the rebound.

Spanish champions Barcelona had another goal ruled out when Pique tapped home Arturo Vidal’s cross, because the Chilean was fractionally offside.

Barcelona paid the price when Morata equalized from the penalty spot in the 81st minute, with Atletico then demanding another spot kick after Pique handled the ball, but it was not awarded.

However Correa struck soon after to send the capital club ahead and they held on in stoppage time to progress.

“Maybe we made some mistakes, we have to work and improve because only with that can we get up,” said Griezmann.

“We made mistakes with our passing, small things that cost you a game, a league, a cup.

“VAR is here to help football and sometimes it helps you, sometimes it goes against you, that’s how it is.”