Atletico and Atalanta reach Champions League last 16

Atletico Madrid and Atalanta reached the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, earning 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Lokomotiv Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively in the final round of group fixtures.

Club Brugge, Bayer Leverkusen, Shakhtar and Olympiacos dropped into the Europa League after finishing in third place in their respective groups.

Elsewhere Group B winners Bayern Munich beat Tottenham 3-1 to maintain their 100 percent record, while 13-time champions Real Madrid won by the same scoreline at Club Brugge.

Atletico had the perfect chance to take the lead in the first minute of this decisive clash when Anton Kochenkov brought down Joao Felix. However the goalkeeper redeemed himself when he kept out Kieran Trippier’s penalty.

Lokomotiv conceded another spot-kick and the club’s record signing Joao Felix took it this time, drilling home confidently to send the 2014 and 2016 finalists ahead.

Alvaro Morata poked home a second goal but it was ruled fractionally offside after referral to VAR.

Eventually Diego Simeone’s side took control of the game when Felipe smashed home from Koke’s cross.

“We needed a victory like this, we’ve been working hard without positive results,” said Koke.

“We will be a tough opponent (in the last 16), we will do everything possible that we can to be.”

Atletico finished on 10 points in Group D, six points behind winners Juventus, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing from Paulo Dybala’s cross and Gonzalo Higuain firing in a second.

Atalanta stunned Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv to progress against the odds from Group C.

The Italian side lost their first three group games but crept through in second place behind Man City on seven points, one ahead of Shakhtar.

Atalanta, whose striker Luis Muriel was lucky to avoid a red card, took the lead when Papu Gomez crossed for Timothy Castagne who finished from close range in the 68th minute.

Shakhtar Donetsk had Dodo harshly sent off for swinging his arm while tussling for the ball, before Mario Pasalic flicked home a free-kick at the near post to double Atalanta’s lead and delight the travelling fans.

Robin Gosens rounded off the win in stoppage time when he capitalized on a dreadful header back towards goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov by Taras Stepanenko and poked home.

“I can’t find the words to describe this unique feeling,” said Atalanta captain Gomez.

“This will remain in the history of the club and in the history of football. We’re all very humble, none of us is a star, this is just down to hard work and sacrifice.”

In Zagreb Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City put in an impressive display to earn a 4-1 win.

Dani Olmo lashed home a volley after 10 minutes to send the Croatians ahead but Gabriel Jesus singlehandedly turned the game around.

The Brazil striker netted in the 34th, 50th and 54th minutes to deny Dinamo Zagreb the chance of reaching the next phase.

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden stabbed home the fourth in the final stages to wrap up an easy victory.

Group B winners Bayern, who thrashed second-place Tottenham 7-2 in the match in London, took the lead when Kingsley Coman slotted home.

Ryan Sessegnon hammered home an equaliser for Spurs on his first Tottenham start but Thomas Mueller sent the Bavarians ahead just before halftime.

Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona, curled home the third from distance as interim coach Hans-Dieter Flick avoided a third successive defeat with Bayern.

“We played against a very good team and that’s the best test when you play against good players,” said Spurs coach Jose Mourinho.

In the group’s other game Youssef El Arabi slammed home a 87th minute penalty to earn Olympiacos a 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade and help them reach the Europa League.

Group A winners PSG racked up another big victory as they crushed Galatasaray 5-0 in Paris.

Mauro Icardi sent PSG ahead from close range and Pablo Sarabia doubled the lead with a drilled low finish after being set up by Neymar.

The Brazilian put away the third after Kylian Mbappe’s backheel and the French forward turned goalscorer for the fourth.

Edinson Cavani stroked in a penalty after designated penalty taker Neymar handed him the ball as Thomas Tuchel’s side put on a show.

Second place Real Madrid finished the group with a narrow victory at Club Brugge, who had earned a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo Goes sent Los Blancos ahead in the second half before Hans Vanaken curled home to instantly level for the Belgian hosts.

However Vinicius Junior cleverly nudged home for the visitors and 34-year-old midfielder Luka Modric swept home the third.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Monday in Nyon.