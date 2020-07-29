Atlantic Council hosts Western Balkans Partnership Summit

Washington, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – The Atlantic Council will host Wednesday an online Summit of leaders from the Western Balkans Six.

President Stevo Pendarovski is set to participate as a keynote speaker.

The purpose of the Summit is for the leaders to agree on bold, practical actions to advance regional economic cooperation, and help the region emerge from the devastating impact of COVID-19 with greater economic development opportunities.

“The expected economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Balkans demand urgent regional action to avoid sustained economic stagnation and the potential instability that comes with it. These conclusions will demonstrate leaders’ commitment to foster economic growth by pursuing the free movement of goods, persons, and services across the region’s borders. The measure will also set in motion a significant plan for attracting foreign investment and accelerating the effective deployment of COVID-19 recovery funds,” the Atlantic Council said in a press release.

According to the Atlantic Council, the Western Balkans Partnership Summit is to facilitate and promote concrete steps toward regional economic cooperation that can stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery, boost the region’s long-term competitiveness, and strengthen its attractiveness for investors.

“Tangible measures agreed at the Summit—linked to and embedded in existing regional initiatives and dialogues—will send an important political message about the Western Balkans’ Euro-Atlantic future at a time of heightened uncertainty,” the Council points out.

The Western Balkans Partnership Summit will feature as a moderator the Executive Vice President of the Atlantic Council, Damon Wilson. In addition to President Pendarovski, keynote speakers include Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić, Albania’s PM Edi Rama, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Zoran Tegeltija, Kosovo’s PM Avdullah Hoti, as well as Montenegro’s Economy Minister Dragica Sekulić.