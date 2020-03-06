Athletic edge past Granada to reach Basque derby Copa final

Athletic Bilbao scraped past Granada on away goals after a 2-1 defeat (2-2 on aggregate) in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Thursday to set up a Basque derby final against Real Sociedad.

Los Leones struggled in Andalusia but Yuri Berchiche’s 81st minute strike earned them a vital away goal to take them through to the final in Sevilla on April 18.

Athletic dominated in the first leg but could only take a 1-0 advantage into this clash, in which they shaded the first half.

Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva made a brilliant save from his own defender Victor Diaz, who almost headed Inaki Williams’s scooped cross into his own net.

However, Carlos Fernandez levelled the tie three minutes into the second half, leaping high to direct a header into the far corner to open the scoring.

German Sanchez nodded Granada in front from a corner after 76 minutes but Berchiche broke through on the left and smashed a low effort home to tilt the tie back in Athletic’s favour against the run of play.

Athletic, who have won the competition 23 times, more than any side other than Barcelona, held on through nervy final stages to progress to the final, and hope to lift the trophy for the first time since 1984.

“It’s one of my best ever days without a doubt,” said Berchiche.

“It’s special, I will remember this. We suffered a lot to get to this point and now we want to win the title. Granada made it really hard for us.”