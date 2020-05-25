Athens reopens ferry lines to Greek islands as outbreak eases

Greece on Monday lifted a ban on ferry and flight services to its islands, a major restriction imposed two months ago to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ferries will be will restricted to 50 per cent of their normal capacity. Ferry lines between Greece and Italy, a major link for tourists from western Europe, remain closed.

The restriction of access to the islands has kept the number of novel coronavirus infections low, a crucial measure in protecting the islands’ ageing population.

Restaurants and bars are also allowed to reopen on Monday, but will be restricted to using half of their tables, with no more than six people at each table.

The Greek government says it intends to fully open the country to foreign tourists in time for the summer season.

At the end of May, it will publish a list of countries whose nationals will be allowed to enter without submitting to quarantine or coronavirus testing.

Tourism and related industries are the most important segment of Greece‘s economy, generating around 30 per cent of its gross domestic product.