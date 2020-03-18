Athens during the coronavirus epidemic

Athens, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – An employee at a coffee-to-go shop near Syntagma Square describes Athens as “empty as though it were August,” a sentence which best illustrates the image in the Greek capital.

From early morning until early evening this past Saturday, MIA’s Athens correspondent walked through several Athens neighborhoods, including the center of the city. March 14 was the first day of the strict and rigorous preventive measures implemented by the Greek government in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Half-empty streets, reduced vehicle frequency, empty buses and metro stations, closed cafes and restaurants, but with full supermarkets, beaches and markets. Such was the picture painted in the Greek capital.

The warm, sunny weather of around 24 degrees Celsius tempted many Greeks to go outside, but when the sun started to dip, the streets began to get less busy until the city, for which such silence is unorthodox, was entirely empty by the time night had fallen.

“It’s for our own good,” some Greeks say.

The “Stay at Home” slogan by the Greek government’s campaign was repeated by several citizens who spoke to MIA’s Athens correspondent, reiterating that they went out for a breath of fresh air, some coffee, and to warm up under the sun.

“Yes, I’ve gone out, but I’m alone and avoiding crowded places,” a young Greek man says.

Almost everything is closed in Greece, as well as in other countries. Pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes that do takeaway and delivery services, and mobile markets are the only facilities that have remained open.

Those same mobile markets, which work twice a week in different neighborhoods, were some of the most visited places a couple of days ago.

Even though the recommendations to stay home relate to the elderly, one of the mobile markets that the correspondent went to was crawling with senior citizens.

“I’m scared of the virus, but what can you do. You have to go shopping. Whoever goes out to shop can get infected, so there’s no difference,” an older woman says.

A vendor comments that that day was just like any other in terms of attendance.

Supermarket queues

When the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Greece on February 26, the Greeks succumbed to the “coronapanic” and immediately started emptying out supermarkets. Comments said that the situation was similar to the summer of 2015, when banks shut down and capital control was implemented.

“This is incomparable to back then,” says a manager of one of the biggest chain of supermarkets in Greece while talking to MIA’s Athens correspondent.

After the strict preventive measures and increase of infected people, the Greeks and supermarket owners are dealing with a new, unfamiliar situation.

“Attendance has grown lots over the past several days, continuously growing as the days pass. The people buy toilet paper, napkins and cleaning products the most. Food-wise, they buy macaroni, rice, beans and lentils. I notice they buy meat, fruits and vegetables as well,” the manager says, adding they have sufficient food supplies.

Supermarket employees continuously tried to fill up the emptied-out shelves.

Other supermarkets dealt with the exact same situation – empty shelves, full carts, and long lines at the registers.

At a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Professor Sotirios Tsiodras, who is in charge of the coronavirus outbreak, stated that supermarket queues shouldn’t have over five people, and that the people should keep a distance of 1-2 meters between themselves.

“We all have individual responsibility. We can’t impose police measures on supermarkets, which will remain open. There’s no need of panic. The fear and panic epidemic is worse than the one of the virus,” Tsiodras said.

Apart from supermarkets, pharmacies are also open, for which special measures have been implemented: only two people are allowed in at one time, and the rest must wait outside, at a distance from one another.

Pharmacists who spoke to MIA’s Athens correspondent say that they don’t have antiseptics and surgical masks due to an increase in demand. They’re doing their best to get new batches by next week.

Downtown Athens crawling with tourists

As Greeks launch an attack on supermarkets, tourists do so for Athens’ city center.

Due to the large number of shops at one of Athens’ most popular streets, “Ermu”, one could hear English and German more than Greek.

“There are many more cases in Germany than in Greece. You know what? Germans panic a lot more than Greeks. It’s more peaceful here,” said a German woman who had come to Greece for a prolonged weekend with her girlfriends.

Buses and the tour train for sight-seeing worked as usual, but with far fewer people.

“Most of them are German and Dutch. They’re here on holiday, but seeing what’s going on, they’re a bit scared,” one of the double-decker tour bus drivers says, just a few minutes before the next tour begins, while four Dutch tourists wait patiently inside.

In front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a group of tourists from Indonesia arrived during the presidential guard change. Their next destination was to be Santorini, and then they’d come back to Athens.

“I’m a bit scared of the coronavirus, but I know it’s not as spread in Greece,” one of them says. Their tour guide explains that they booked their trip a while ago, and they didn’t let the coronavirus change their mind from coming to Greece. The only “problem” they’re facing is the closed restaurants.

Beaches are full – Mitsotakis has ordered them closed

Around 15 km away from the center of Athens there are several organized beaches with deck chairs, so some citizens spent time at a beach instead of staying home. PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis reacted swiftly:

“I just gave the order to close down all organized beaches and ski centers. It’s a serious situation which requires responsibility from everybody. Let’s avoid public, crowded places and let’s adhere to the new circumstances. #stayhome,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

Health officials in Greece said yesterday that the confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 387 from 352 with the death toll increasing to 5.

Sanja Ristovska

Translator: Dragana Knežević