Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – The spokesman of EVN and former journalist, Atanas Kovachevski has passed away early Friday at the age of 50.

He was former journalist and news presenter in MRTV and Kanal 5 TV, and for the past several years he was spokesman of EVN Electric Power Company.

Colleagues and friends mourn Kovachevski’s death and pay tribute on social media.