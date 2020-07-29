Atalanta bounce back at Parma, go second on 98-goal tally

Atalanta rallied to win 2-1 at Parma Tuesday and went second past Inter Milan in the opener of the Serie A’s penultimate round.

Inter, now trailing two points adrift, play later against Napoli and will meet the Bergamaschi in the season ender.

Parma went up through a first-half effort by ex-Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, a 20-year-old Swede who will play the next season with early league winners Juventus.

The guests, who boast the league’s best attack on 98 goals, did not display their usual aggressive game, but levelled after the break as substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi drilled a free-kick through a shaky wall and completed the comeback from Alejandro Gomez’ firm shot six minutes from time.