At least six killed in suicide bombing near military academy in Kabul

At least six people were killed and 12 others wounded in an explosion near a military academy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a roundabout close to the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, it added.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that two civilians and four army personnel were killed and at least 12 others including five civilians were wounded.

According to Rahimi, the figures are “initial” and subject to change. The site of the incident has been cordoned off by security forces, he told dpa.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any insurgent group including the Taliban militants.

The attack in Kabul happened after several months of calm in the city.

Currently representatives of the Taliban and the US are holding talks in Qatar aimed at ending the war in the country.