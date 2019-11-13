At least seven killed in Kabul car bombing

Kabul, 13 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least seven Afghan civilians have been killed in a car bombing targeting a foreign security company vehicle in the capital Kabul, near the airport and the Interior Ministry headquarters on Wednesday.

At least 10 others, including four foreign staff members of Garda World, a private international security company, were injured in the bombing that took place around 7:25 am (0255 GMT), Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

According to Rahimi, children were among the casualties.

Earlier the ministry had said that the vehicle belonged to a government ministry.

Photos shared on social media showed a white plume of smoke rising from the area and damaged cars.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far. Taliban denied involvement.

At least 21 attacks have taken place in Kabul city so far this year leaving 250 people dead and 1,106 others injured.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) quarterly report published mid October, more than 2,500 civilians have been killed and over 5,600 others have been injured between January 1 and September 30 this year.