At least five deaths reported amid flooding in Greece

At least five people have died due to storms and heavy rainfall in Greece, the chief of the country’s civilian protection agency said on Sunday.

Nikos Chardalias told state television that four adults and a small child had died, and that two more people were missing.

Hundreds of people had to climb onto their rooftops due to the flooding, according to reports on ERT state television.

The situation is “dramatic,” said Giorgos Psathas, the mayor of Messapia, on Evia island, the area worst-affected.

Thousands of Greeks spend their summer holidays in the area.

“Numerous beaches have been washed away,” one local from the town of Vasiloko told Skai, a Greek news station. The water also washed several cars into the sea.

Rescue teams with helicopters are now working to bring people to safety, according to the authorities.