At least eight killed in blast in Syrian border city

At least eight people were killed and 19 others wounded in a blast in a Syrian city near the border with Turkey on Sunday, according to information from a monitoring group and state media.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a booby trapped motorcycle went off in the city of Ras al-Ain, which is under the control of the Turkey-backed opposition factions.

A child was among the dead, the Britain-based observatory said, adding that the number is likely to rise, as some of the wounded are in serious condition.

The official SANA news agency quoted local sources as saying that the blast was caused by a car bomb parked at a vegetable market, killing eight and seriously wounding others.

A medical source in Ras al-Ain confirmed to dpa that an explosive device went off at a vegetable market in the city, killing at least eight people and wounding 20 others.