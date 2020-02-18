At least 400 arrested on Sao Paulo carnival’s opening weekend

At least 400 people were detained on the first weekend of Brazil‘s Sao Paulo carnival, the state public security authority said on Monday.

The first two days of revelry saw police detain 265 adults and 21 minors and capture 127 people against whom arrest warrants had been issued, it said in a statement, adding that the majority were accused of theft.

Aside from the detentions, “45,017 vehicles were inspected, 24 weapons confiscated and 59.9 kilograms of drugs seized,” it said.

The carnival in Sao Paulo, which takes place in the Anhembi Sambadrome, sees clubs from various neighbourhoods – known as samba schools – compete in a huge parade. This year, some 15 million people are expected to attend.

Brazilian news outlet G1 reported that a police officer opened fire on a group of people who had tried to steal a necklace from him, resulting in five people being injured.

Joao Doria, the governor of the state of Sao Paulo, defended the police officer’s conduct, saying: “He did what he had to.”

Gun fights, thefts and looting are commonplace at Brazil‘s famous street carnivals.