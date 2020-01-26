At least 35 dead in Turkey as quake rescue efforts continue

At least 35 people have been killed as the result of a magnitude-6.8 earthquake which struck the eastern Turkish city of Elazig on Friday evening.

A total of 45 people have been rescued, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday.

More than 1,600 people were injured, according to official figures.

Rescue services were still looking for survivors on Sunday in temperatures below freezing in the mountainous region. Authorities assume there are still many people under the rubble.

A total of 600 aftershocks have been registered since the main earthquake, according to Turkish catastrophe agency Afad.

Many residents in Elazig, with a population of nearly 600,000, refused to go back into their houses on Saturday night for fear of aftershocks and instead slept in temporary housing.

About 5,000 tents had been set up and around 15,000 people were being housed in sporting facilities, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Sunday to repair and rebuild damaged and destroyed buildings quickly.

A total of 645 buildings were seriously damaged and 76 had completely collapsed.

Turkey has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including one near Istanbul in 1999 which killed more than 17,000 people in the greater region.