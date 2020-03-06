At least 27 killed as gunmen attack memorial ceremony in Kabul

At least 27 people were killed and 29 others wounded after gunmen attacked a Kabul commemorative ceremony on Friday morning that sent attendees, including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, scrambling for safety, the Interior Ministry said.

Attendees had gathered for a ceremony in the city’s west to mark the life of former Shia political leader Abdul Ali Mazari when shots were fired from a nearby building, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said.

A security source who wished not to be named told dpa that the attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and a machine gun to target hundreds of attendants. Four rockets were fired from the under-construction building.

The clearance operation was continuing hours after special police units dispatched to the area, Rahimi said four hours after the attack. Rahimi said there is a possibility of changes in the casualties figures.