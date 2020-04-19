At least 18 killed in Afghanistan in attacks on pro-government forces

Kabul, 19 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – At least 18 people among Afghanistan’s pro-government forces have been killed and 12 others wounded in overnight attacks by the Taliban, officials told dpa on Sunday.

Ten people were killed after the militants attacked pro-government forces in Sholgara district of Balkh province, provincial councillors Zabihullah Kakar and Mohammad Ibrahim Khair Andish said. Another three were wounded, the officials added.

In southern Uruzgan province, five policemen were killed and three others wounded after the militants raided a security checkpoint in the capital Tarin Kot, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

In western Badghis province, three policemen were killed and six others wounded in an attack on a security checkpoint in Muqor district on Sunday before dawn, the provincial governor spokesman Najmuddin Burhani said.

Officials claimed that casualties had been inflicted on the militants’ side as well but did not give figures.

On Sunday, the country’s National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said that the insurgents had killed 24 civilians in the past week across the country.

“Peace requires a commitment to ending violence,” Faisal tweeted.

The Taliban inked a deal with the United States in late February that was intended to pave the way for prisoner exchanges – which have already begaun – and potential peace talks among Afghans.

According to the deal, all international forces will withdraw from Afghanistan in 14 months in return for the Taliban’s security guarantees.