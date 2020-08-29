At least 17 dead after restaurant collapses in China

According to media reports, at least 17 people have been killed after a restaurant collapsed in northern China.

Seven people were pulled seriously injured from the rubble in Shanxi province, while another 21 had minor injuries, the state-run People’s Daily reported on Saturday.

The restaurant in Xiangfen County collapsed on Saturday morning.

Several hundred members of the emergency services are on site as the rescue work continued. The reasons for the accident and further details were not initially known.