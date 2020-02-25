At 72, Hillary Clinton readies herself for fresh political battles

Hillary Clinton says she is far from ready to declare an end to her political career and that there are still battles ahead notably ousting US President Donald Trump from the White House.

“I am not looking backwards but looking forward,” said the former US secretary of state and one-time Democratic Party presidential contender, who was defeated by Trump in the 2016 White House race.

“There is so much to speak about – health care, climate change and getting rid of Trump,” she told a Berlin press conference following the screening of a four-part documentary about her life and rise to political prominence, as a polarizing figure admired by some and vilified by others.

Director Nanette Burstein said she had set out to make a film about Clinton to answer the questions: Who is the real person and why is she such a divisive figure? But in the end, the US film-maker found herself asking, “What next?”

“I have always been the same person,” Clinton told Tuesday’s press conference. “But guess what, I am a human being with strengths and weaknesses.”

Sprawling over about four hours, “Hillary” comes against the backdrop of the 2020 presidential election campaign and amid media speculation— mischievous or otherwise—that Clinton may once again play a role in US political life.

One of the more controversial moments in the film is when Clinton lashes out at the then-front-runner for the Democrats’ presidential nomination, Bernie Sanders, who mounted a strong challenge to her 2016 White House bid.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton says in the film.

Clinton declined at Tuesday’s press conference to be drawn on whether she wanted to see Sanders, a self-professed democratic socialist, heading up the Democratic campaign.

“I’m going to wait and see who the nominee is,” Clinton said. “I will support whoever is the nominee,” she added.

But she did concede that the women running for the White House this year face an uphill battle to gain political traction. “It’s still a long way to go for women in politics,” Clinton said.

Burstein’s rather sympathetic portrayal charts Clinton’s move from her childhood and later the Arkansas governor’s mansion, which she shared with her husband, former US president Bill Clinton, onto the national political stage.

It covers her days as first lady when in 1993 she became the chief advocate of health insurance reform, which was greeted at rallies with signs from opponents declaring: “Heil Hillary.” In one state, they burnt her effigy.

“The whole thing became toxic,” Clinton says in the film, which includes interviews with Bill Clinton as well Barack Obama.

Following her stint in the Senate and as America’s chief diplomat, the film takes a behind-the-scenes look at her ill-fated 2016 presidential campaign.

“Hillary” also touches on the scandals that have rocked Clinton’s life: her husband’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky, and the Clintons’ failed real estate investments which became known as the White Water affair.