Athens, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Protection and promotion of economic and professional interests of members and development of relations between the countries’ business communities are the objectives of the Association of Greek Businesses in North Macedonia, established in Skopje this week, reports ANA-MPA.

Sixteen large Greek companies operating in North Macedonia are the association’s founders. Aris Vlachos has been elected president, while the managing board includes representatives of Stopanska Banka, EDS, Usje and Intrakat, MIA reports from Athens.

“We are aspiring to become a bridge of communication among businesses in both countries and defend the interests of Greek companies in North Macedonia,” Vlachos told ANA-MPA and added that one of the association’s priorities is to cooperate with competent institutions from both countries.