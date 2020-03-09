Asia-Pacific shares battered by coronavirus, plunging oil prices

Tokyo, 9 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region tumbled on Monday as coronavirus fears gripped markets with the outbreak spreading in Europe and the United States.

Oil prices plunged after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed last week to agree to reduce their output to counterbalance the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost 1,276.68 points, or 6.15 per cent, to stand at 19,473.07 at 11:30 am (0230 GMT) at the end of the morning session.

The index dipped below the 20,000 mark for the first time since January 2019.

The Australian share market meanwhile plummeted by more than five per cent to its worst opening since the 2007-08 global financial crisis after more than 120 billion dollars (79.3 billion US dollars) was wiped off the ASX on Monday morning.

The benchmark ASX 200 index has dropped as much as 335.8 points, or 5.7 per cent, to 5,880.4 in the first two hours of trade on Monday. The All Ordinaries was down by as much as 345.6 points, or 5.82 per cent, to 5,941.9.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 2.41 per cent and Hang Seng Index plummeted 3.56 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi Index lost 3.85 per cent.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed more than 3,700 people, including 3,119 in mainland China, and infected more than 100,000 worldwide.