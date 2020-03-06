Art Hub to host ‘New DLUM Generation’ exhibition

Skopje, 6 March 2020 (MIA) – The Association of Visual Artists DLUM has organized a show by its youngest members, titled New DLUM Generation, which will open at the Art Hub gallery at 7 pm.

President Stevo Pendarovski will open the art exhibition.

It features works by Zuleiha Ziberi Ali, Filip Cakoski, Gjorgi Dinev, Kristijan Jovanoski, Davor Keshkjec, Bojan Kovski, Stefan Mladenovski, Viktor Semenpeev, Ana Spasova, Iva Stankovski, Igor Tanevski, Ana Trajkovska, Marko Vujisikj, Aleksandar Zafirovski, and Vladimir Zdraveski.

The artists became DLUM members in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, according to the association.