Art Fem to take Doroti Pachkova’s traveling show to Shtip

Skopje, 5 December 2019 (MIA) – As part of the Ministry of Culture-supported Art Fem project—which, according to organizers, showcases art created under challenging circumstances—a traveling exhibition of Doroti Pachkova’s artworks will be shown in Shtip’s Youth Cultural Center.

Pachkova’s exhibition is the first in a series of shows to be organized by the recently founded Center for Freedom and Culture.

It aims to promote regional women artists with the support of several museums and galleries nationwide.

“Art Fem was sparked off by the realization there’s no activist feminist network that advances women artists’ rights or gives them opportunities to express themselves,” organizers say.

The shows will be made possible through collaboration between Balkan female solidarity centers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Following the show in Shtip, more interactive exhibits will be held “according to the needs of women artists after they’ve been quizzed on the best way for them to participate in Art Fem,” organizers add.

The project is part of the Ministry of Culture’s 2019 New Cultural Wave program and was also backed by the City of Skopje’s Department of Sports and Youth. mr/