Art Ballet wins 7 golds at European dance championships

Skopje, 9 March 2020 (MIA) – Coached by ballet teacher Tamara Gjurchinovska, Skopje’s Art Ballet studio dancers won seven gold, five silver, and one bronze medal at the 2020 European Artistic Dance Championships held in Moscow between March 6 and 8.

“Macedonia’s Art Ballet studio was the absolute winner of the European dance competition,” the studio’s communications team wrote in a press release.

The dance studio won a total of 13 medals in various categories, including contemporary ballet, jazz dance, and artistic acrobatic dance.

The 15 ballerinas aged 8 to 17 traveled to Moscow with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the release reads.

Competing in the championships were more than 7,000 dancers from 104 ballet studios from 22 countries.

They performed for an audience of more than 70,000 dance lovers, according to Art Ballet.

The judges for the children’s competition were seasoned performers from Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The 2020 European Artistic Dance Championships were organized by the Russian Dance Union, a part of the World Artistic Dance Federation (WADF).

This was Art Ballet’s second time competing in the WADF European Artistic Dance Championships.

Last year the dancers won three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

This year, they reaffirmed their commitment to ballet by more than doubling last year’s number of titles won, according to the studio’s communications team. mr/