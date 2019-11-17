Arrests at Iran fuel price protests as Iranian leaders stand firm

Tehran, 17 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – More than 40 demonstrators have been arrested at protests in central Iran against fuel price rises, as Iranian leaders piled pressure on opponents of the new government policy.

Protesters took to the streets of key cities across the country on Saturday in response to moves by the government to ration fuel and increase the price of petrol, and the unrest seems not to have abated overnight.

Internet services have been unavailable for many since Saturday evening. The Telecommunications Ministry said that online access had been “limited” for 24 hours on the orders of the National Security Council.

The Iranian parliament is holding a special sitting on Sunday to discuss the protests, but media reports suggest that the government has refused to delay the price rises.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also defended the rationing and price rises.

“The political leadership of the country reached a technical decision, which should logically be then put into practice,” he said.

He added however that “authorities should use all their capacities to minimize people’s concerns over this [gasoline rationing] plan,” according to Mehr news agency.

Prosecutors in the city of Yazd accused the demonstrators of exploiting the petrol protests as an excuse for “sabotage,” according to the news agency.

The attorney general issued a similar warning to demonstrators on Saturday in comments carried by the ISNA news agency.

“The instigators are undoubtedly being directed from abroad and their actions are illegal and criminal,” Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said.