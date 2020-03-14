Army to participate in crisis situation management

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski decided Friday night that the Army of North Macedonia will assist the activities of Debar and Centar Zhupa local self-governments, as well as police officers in securing state border with Albania in the Debar area.

Army participation will start Friday night and last until April 11.

The decision, the President’s office said in a press release, has been made to curb the spread of the coronavirus and handle the situation following the decision to declare a crisis situation in Debar and Centar Zhupa.

Army units will coordinate activities and cooperate with the Debar and Centar Zhupa local self-governments, the Crisis Management Center, and other institutions involved in handling the crisis.