Army members deployed to guard vital public locations

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – Military police members, part of North Macedonia’s Army, starting Monday are engaged in guarding key public locations, including the government, Parliament and prisons in Skopje.

Army members will be also deployed to protect the President’s residence as part of reorganization efforts and enhancing of the security detail, the Defense Ministry said. Combined teams to include police units will be added to the President’s security team, it is noted.

The buildings will be guarded in full coordination with the Interior Ministry, based on the government decree on defining tasks for the Army throughout the state of emergency.

“The Defense Ministry and the Army are taking over some of the tasks of the Interior Ministry to enable police forces to focus their capacities on making sure the government measures, aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, are fully observed,” says the MoD.