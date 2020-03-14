Army members deployed to crisis situation regions

Tetovo, 14 March 2020 (MIA) – Fifty Army members from the Tetovo barracks have been deployed to the coronavirus crisis situation regions in western North Macedonia, Debar and Centar Zhupa. Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska visited the unit before its departure Saturday.

“Fifty officers from the Tetovo barracks have been deployed to crisis situation regions. Their efforts will be currently focused on controlling the border. Police officers are controlling traffic on main roads in the crisis situation area. Our goal is to completely limit access to the two regions, to stop the virus from spreading,” Shekerinska said.

Army participation in the crisis situation areas was initiated by the government and approved by President Stevo Pendarovski.

“The Army is ready to support activities of civil authorities and the Interior Ministry. This is the second unit leaving for Debar. The government reacted quickly and made at times restrictive decisions, which has proven to be for the best, because we’ve managed to prevent the number of coronavirus patients from dramatically escalating. The government will continue to make place public health a priority,” Shekerinska said.

She added that crisis can be overcome only if everyone follows measures and recommendations.

“We can defeat the coronavirus together, only if we all respect recommendations,” Shekerinska said.