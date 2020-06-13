Army joins to assist COVID-19 testing

Skopje, 13 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Saturday that the Army of North Macedonia has joined in to assist COVID-19 testing.

A team of the technical staff from the Military Medical Center is on the ground assisting teams of the Center for Public Health in taking swabs for COVID-19 testing.

The Army’s assistance would provide substantial support and facilitate the process of testing. The Military Medical Center team is joining due to the surge in the number of new coronavirus cases.

The Health Ministry is urging citizens to comply with preventive measures against the coronavirus, cooperate with epidemiologists and provide accurate information in coronavirus surveys.

We can contain the spread of the coronavirus only by fully adhering to the measures, the Health Ministry says.