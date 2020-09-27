Armenia imposes martial law after clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia on Sunday declared martial law after heavy clashes with Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The declaration followed reports by both militaries of heavy fighting in the disputed region in the southern Caucasus between neighbouring Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh earlier said the region’s capital Stepanakert has been shelled and urged residents to get to safety. Numerous houses in villages have been destroyed, with injuries reported.

The disputed region has also declared a state of war, agencies said, with all able residents aged 18 and older to prepare for action.

Both sides blamed each other for the fighting, with Pashinyan taking to Facebook to claim that the shelling started early in the morning from the Azerbaijani side.

“The entire responsibility for this lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” said a spokesperson for Armenia’s Defence Ministry.

In response, Yerevan said it had shot down helicopters and combat drones and had hit three Azerbaijani tanks.

Azerbaijan denies it provoked the fighting and claimed it was conducting a counter-offensive on the front line following an Armenian provocation.

The former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have long been at odds due to territorial disputes, particularly concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh, while internationally recognized as part of predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan, is controlled by Christian Armenian separatists.

Armenia and Azerbaijan previously fought a war for Nagorno-Karabakh in the late 1980s and early 1990s as they transitioned into independent countries amid the dissolution of the Soviet Union. About 30,000 people died.

A cease-fire was implemented in 1994, which has since been broken intermittently.

In July, heavy fighting flared up in a border area north of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides trading blame for the flare-up.