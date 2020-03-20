Argentina introduces mandatory quarantine to curb spread of virus

Buenos Aires, 20 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Argentina is introducing a widespread mandatory quarantine to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said Thursday after a meeting with regional governors.

People will not be allowed to leave their homes until March 31, except for trips to nearby grocery stores and chemists.

Some occupational groups are exempt from the measure and can still go to work: doctors, nurses and police officers; employees in the food, pharmaceutical, and petroleum industries; employees of supermarkets and pharmacies and employees of logistics companies.

Anyone found outside for no reason could be prosecuted for crimes against public health, according to the announcement.

Police officers are to patrol the streets and enforce the quarantine.

The aim is to slow down the infections and prevent an overload of the healthcare system, Fernandez explained.

There are currently 128 confirmed coronavirus cases in Argentina.

So far, three people have died of COVID-19.

The government closed the borders earlier this week, suspended school tuition for two weeks, and urged people to stay at home if possible.