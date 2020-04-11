Argentina extends restrictions on movement until late April

Argentina‘s government extended restrictions on public movement on Friday to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The wide-ranging measures would stay in place until April 26, President Alberto Fernandez said in a press conference.

The government originally imposed the wide-ranging measures on March 20.

The public are not allowed to leave their homes except to go to nearby food stores and pharmacies. Those with certain professions are allowed to go to work.

Argentina has recorded 1,975 infections with the virus and 82 deaths.