Archeological site Stobi reopens for visitors Friday

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – The archaeological site Stobi reopens for visitors on Friday. The vast open space of the site enables physical distancing and a safe tour of the site. While visiting the site, visitors are asked to follow measures and recommendations for protection and prevention from COVID-19, the National Institution Stobi said in a press release Friday.

2020 program of the National Institution Stobi includes multiple projects, six of which directly concern the research and protection of movable and immovable cultural heritage, while the other activities envisage the preparation of projects and infrastructural interventions.

Projects for protection of immovable cultural heritage include: conservation and restoration of the dislocated mosaics from the archaeological site Stobi; archaeological research and preparation of the project proposal for conservation and restoration of the architectural remains of the Building with arches in Stobi; conservation, restoration, reconstruction and archaeological research of the Roman Theater in Stobi; conservation and restoration work on the Semicircular Court and the shops at Via Sacra in Stobi; preparation of a project proposal for conservation of the archaeological remains of the Roman gate and the segment of the southeast defensive wall, and archaeological research of the gate and the southeast segment of the complex of buildings around the temple of Isis.

The 2020 program also covers projects in the area of museum activities and protection of intangible cultural heritage, as well as investments in maintenance, adaptation and procurement of equipment for the institution.

A total of 15 projects are funded by the Ministry of Culture, as part of the Annual Program for Public Interest in Culture for 2020. Two of the projects on literature and publishing, visual arts, architecture and design, have been postponed due to the current crisis caused by the coronavirus.