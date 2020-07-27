Archbishop Stefan voices concern over Hagia Sophia conversion into mosque

Skopje, 27 July 2020 (MIA) – Archbishop Stefan, Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) – Archdiocese of Ohrid, has sent a letter of support to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, involving the conversion of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque, his office said Monday.

In the letter, among other things, Archbishop Stefan expresses deep disappointment, sadness as well as concern over the conversion, saying it reminds the modern world and culture of the ‘dark past’, said the press release.

Extending strong support to the head of the Eastern Orthodox Church, Archbishop Stefan says he expects that the ‘strong reactions from institutions and individuals from around the world will ultimately result in change of the anti-civilization act,’ stated the press release.

Earlier this month, a Turkish court annulled the status of Hagia Sophia after it was declared museum in 1934.

The decision to turn it back into a mosque was criticized by religious and political leaders worldwide.