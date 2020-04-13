Archaeological Museum invites citizens of all ages to draw artifacts

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) — The Archaeological Museum of North Macedonia is launching Museum Education Through Drawings, an initiative to encourage citizens to get to know the country’s vast cultural heritage through art, according to its official press release.

The Archaeological Museum is asking citizens of all ages to draw the artifacts it has started posting about on its new Instagram profile (arheoloshki_muzej).

“In these days of isolation,” the museum’s release reads, “children need various educational activities.”

“We also encourage adults to join us in this creative endeavor,” the museum adds.

After posting their drawings online with specific hashtags (#МузејскаЕдукација преку #Цртежи), participants should tag the museum.

Immediately after the state of emergency is over, the museum says, all children participating in the initiative will be invited to a free educational workshop, and adults will be offered free admission tickets. mr/