Arancha Gonzalez Laya named Spain’s new foreign minister

Madrid, 10 January 2020 (MIA) – Spain’s new coalition government led by Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has appointed Arancha Gonzalez Laya new foreign minister, Voice of America reported citing an official announcement.

Gonzalez Laya, according to VOA, is a lawyer with a track record in international relations, economics, and trade. She is currently a U.N. Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the International Trade Centre.

After leading a caretaker Socialist government following two inconclusive elections last year, Sanchez won the prime minister position in Parliament on Tuesday by a simple majority of two votes after 18 abstentions.

His partnership with the left-wing United We Can party, the VOA report notes, is Spain’s first coalition since the restoration of democracy in 1978. mr/