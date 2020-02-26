0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.Slajder

April 27 trial to continue Wednesday

The trial against the organizers of Parliament storming on April 27, 2017 is scheduled to continue Wednesday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 26 February 2020 8:57
