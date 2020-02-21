April 27 trial rescheduled for Feb. 26

Skopje, 21 February 2020 (MIA) – The Criminal Court postponed Friday’s trial of the April 27, 2017, Parliament storming organizers until Feb. 26 so defendants could review the evidence, which they will be presented with on a CD.

The defendants—charged with terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security—include former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski, ex-transport minister Mile Janakievski, ex-education minister Spiro Ristovski, as well as former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director Vladimir Atanasovski.

Presiding over the trial is judge Ilija Trpkov, and the prosecution is represented by Vilma Ruskovska.

Insisting that requirements were not met to hold the hearing on Friday, the defense lawyer Doncho Nakov said that defendants hadn’t been given access to the evidence.

“Before they plead guilty or not,” Nakov said, “they should have this evidence.

“We demand that we be given, as law dictates, this evidence so we can carry on with the hearing.”

Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska asked that the court request from the defense to submit the pre-trial testimonies of their proposed witnesses so the prosecution could prepare, too.

“The purpose of this is to equalize our weapons,” Ruskovska said.

The defense submitted 300 names of proposed witnesses per defendant.

Nakov responded that the defense hadn’t examined the proposed witnesses yet.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants organized, funded, and involved patriotic associations in protests to prevent the transfer of power to the newly formed parliamentary majority; reduced the number of police officers securing the protests and Parliament; removed obstacles to allowing the crowd to enter Parliament, and hired people to commit violence and prevent the new Parliament Speaker from being appointed.

“Through these activities,” the PPO indictment reads, “the suspects aroused feelings of threat, insecurity, and fear in the citizenry.”

Charges against fugitive former PM Nikola Gruevski and ex-intelligence officer Nikola Boshkovski were put on hold until they are apprehended by law-enforcement authorities. mr/