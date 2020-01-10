April 27 indictment politically motivated, Gruevski posts on Facebook

Skopje, 10 January 2020 (MIA) – Fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski in a Facebook post on Friday evening denied having anything to do with the Parliament storming on April 27, 2017.

His post was a response to the indictment issued by the Primary Public Prosecutor’s Office for fighting against organized crime and corruption, which named Gruevski, together with Trajko Veljanovski, Mile Janakievski, Spiro Ristovski, Vladimir Atanasovski, and Nikola Boshkovski as organizers of the violent storming of Parliament that threatened the country’s constitutional order and security.

“It’s a lie, the news that the VMRO-DPMNE party or I organized the storming of Parliament on April 27, 2017,” Gruevski wrote, adding that the indictment was politically motivated.

According to the PPO, Gruevski and his collaborators organized, funded, and involved patriotic associations in protests to prevent the transfer of power to the newly formed parliamentary majority; reduced the number of police officers securing the protests and Parliament; removed obstacles to allowing the crowd to enter Parliament, and hired people to commit violence and prevent the new Parliament Speaker from being appointed.

“The defendant N. G., now unavailable to law enforcement agencies,” the indictment reads, “as political party leader used a television medium to call on citizens to join the protests en masse, saying ‘the people shouldn’t stay at home in their slippers but take their destiny into their own hands.'” mr/