‘April 27’ case trial resumes 

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming is set to resume Friday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

At today’s hearing the defence will start presenting evidence.

Judge Ilija Trpkov presides over the trial and the prosecution is represented by Vilma Ruskovska.

Former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanoski, ex-transport minister Mile Janakieski, ex-education minister Spiro Ristovski, and former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director Vladimir Atanasovski are charged in the trial with “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security.”

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants organized, funded, and involved patriotic associations in protests to prevent the transfer of power to the newly formed parliamentary majority; reduced the number of police officers securing the protests and Parliament; removed obstacles to allowing the crowd to enter Parliament, and hired people to commit violence and prevent the new Parliament Speaker from being appointed.