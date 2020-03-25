Apricots badly hit, apples untouched, weather good for fall sowing

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) — The snow that fell over the last two days will do some damage to apricot trees because, due to the freezing morning temperatures, it covered their blossoms, and early apricots are the most vulnerable varieties this time of year, agrometeorologist Angelko Angeleski told MIA.

No damage is expected to any other stone fruit, according to Angeleski, except that some varieties may bear different crops.

Trees may produce the same harvest but grow less abundant, yet substantially larger fruit.

Apple varieties are late-blooming, on the other hand. That’s why, he highlighted, they’re able to withstand the lower temperatures in this period.

No problems are expected in wine grape varieties or spring vegetables, either.

“Grape varieties are in early vegetation,” Angeleski said. “And this colder weather cannot significantly cool off greenhouses.”

The rain may delay the sowing of sunflower seeds, however. Current conditions are not favorable for it despite farmers being ready. Tobacco growers, as well, may experience somewhat of a slowdown in planting.

The good news, according to Angeleski, is that this kind of weather, including the present snow cover, is favorable to seeds suitable for fall sowing.

“This weather has lasted for several days,” he said, “which is not good. Especially critical were the first two days when the tree flowers were laden with snow due to the morning temperatures dipping below zero.

“[That’s why] early-blooming apricot growers will be experiencing the most fruit crop damage. Their crops have already been damaged, considering they are sensitive to temperatures between -0.6 and -1 degrees Celsius.”

But from now on, according to Angeleski, fruit growers can be optimistic because the days are getting warmer.

“The wind is subsiding,” he added, “although not sharply. It is cloudy, so there won’t be any drastic drops in temperatures.

“Next week, daytime temps may reach up to 17 degrees [°C]. The days will be plenty warm. Still, we can’t make any predictions.”

Angeleski pointed out that the current level of precipitation is not sufficient to improve the irrigation reservoir situation.

“Irrigation reservoirs may receive some water because some snow fell even at lower-elevation areas.

“This still doesn’t solve our problem of filling up the reservoirs that have been much too empty—at the minimal level, really—and much more water is what we need for the sowing of our new spring crops.” mr/