Apple warns of worldwide product shortages due to coronavirus

The US tech giant Apple has warned of a global iPhone shortage after the temporary closure of its Chinese factories due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The California-based company manufactures most of its products in China.

“Worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide,” it said.

The coronavirus outbreak prompted Apple to temporarily close some of its factories and stores in China.

But it said “while our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated.”

Demand in China has also dropped, the company conceded.

“All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed,” Apple said in the statement.

“Additionally, stores that are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic.

“We are gradually reopening our retail stores and will continue to do so as steadily and safely as we can.”

Apple said it would fail to reach its quarterly revenue target of 63 to 67 billion dollars.

“We do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter,” Apple said in the statement.

That is due to boththe supply shortages and the drop in customers in China, it added.

As of Monday, the death toll from coronavirus has risen to 1,770.