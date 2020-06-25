Appellate Court cancels ‘Trevnik’ judgment

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – The Skopje-based Appellate Court has cancelled the Criminal Court judgment to acquit journalist Dragan Pavlovikj-Latas and his brothers Srgjan and Zvezdan in the case dubbed “Trevnik”, initiated by the former Special Prosecutor’s Office.

“The judgment is cancelled for fundamental breaches in the procedure,” the court told MIA.

The case will be retried in the Criminal Court.

The Pavlovikj brothers were indicted of illegally building three weekend homes in the village of Zelenikovo. According to the court, the defendants started the construction works and later received a building permit, whereas no institution established that the buildings were illegal.