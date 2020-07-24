Apasiev: Ten possible scenarios for securing majority in Parliament, three most likely

Skopje, 24 July 2020 (MIA) – According to Levica leader Dimitar Apasiev there are ten possible scenarios for securing majority of seats in Parliament and forming a government, three of which most likely to happen, he told Kanal 5 TV on Friday.

The first option is a coalition between SDSM and DUI. The latter party’s condition for first Albanian PM is a bluff, Apasiev said, adding that they would settle for the Interior Minister office.

The second option, he noted, is that VMRO-DPMNE forms a coalition with all other Albanian parties except DUI. Finally, the third option is that the leaders of the two biggest parties, SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, band together.

Levica, he stressed, would hypothetically be most likely to support the second option, but due to their suspicions of being robbed of some 10,000 votes, their top priority would be establishment of a single electoral district.

Apasiev told the interview for Kanal 5 TV that he has information on attempts made at buying five MPs.

“[MPs] are blackmailed, i.e. bribed with apartments in Skopje worth EUR 100,000-500,000, which is unacceptable for a system that claims to cherish European values,” Apasiev said.

He claimed that he had received death threats both from structures close to the President and the Intelligence Agency, as well as from one of SDSM leader Zoran Zaev’s pals, adding that he will document incidents and present them to “an ambassador from a powerful country who has shown interest in the events.”

Levica has officially won some 38,000 votes at early parliamentary elections held in North Macedonia on July 15, securing two seats in Parliament. However, the party suspects it was robbed by about 10,000 votes and three MP seats. The 2,000 election-related complaints they submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC) and the 101 complaints filed to the Administrative Court were all dismissed.