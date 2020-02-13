0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Anti-corruption commission to strengthen monitoring ahead of April elections

The State Commission for Prevention of Corruption will monitor and fine any wrongdoing during the election campaign ahead of the April 12 snap polls in relation to the use of offices, equipment and vehicles by state officials and civil servants.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 13 February 2020 16:31
Back to top button
Close
Close